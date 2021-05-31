My objective is to save lives, not ration vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal to Khattar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his focus remains on saving lives rather than rationing vaccine doses, a day after his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar accused the AAP government of exhausting its supply of vaccines too quickly.

Referring to comments made by Khattar and BJP president J P Nadda, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP, saying the ruling party at the Centre resorts to “abusing Kejriwal” to “hide its failures” in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Making a veiled attack on the Kejriwal-led AAP, Nadda had on Sunday referred to “Delhi’s hindrance creators” while addressing the ‘sewa hi sanghatan’ event to mark the BJP’s seven years in office. Khattar, meanwhile, made the remarks during an online briefing even as he accused Kejriwal of playing politics over the inoculation drive.

On Monday, Kejriwal tweeted, “Khattar saheb, vaccines can save lives. The faster the vaccination is carried out, the more people will become protected. My objective is to save lives, not ration vaccines.” Later, Sisodia held a digital briefing and accused the BJP of “abusing Kejriwal whenever he talks about getting work done”.

“The BJP does this to hide its failure in Covid management. When the time was to procure vaccines, the focus was on image management and election management. Now, when people are demanding vaccines and Kejriwal wants to inoculate as many people as possible to prepare for a possible third wave, they abuse Kejriwal.

“They had stopped the oxygen supply for the people of Delhi. Kejriwal fought in the courts and ensured oxygen supply, which saved the lives of thousands of Delhiites. As long as vaccine supply is not adequate, he will continue to demand vaccines. The BJP should also focus on vaccinating people in states under its rule,” Sisodia said.