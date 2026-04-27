‘Won’t appear in person or through lawyer’: Arvind Kejriwal shoots off letter to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has fired off a letter to Delhi High Court judge, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, saying “he will neither appear in person nor through a lawyer before her”, the party said on Monday.

“I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarna Kanta. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi…,” he said.

He said he has taken this decision by listening to the voice of his conscience. He also stated he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court in appeal against Justice Kanta’s decision.

Last week, Justice Sharma had rejected the pleas filed by the former Delhi Chief Minister and five others and refused to recuse herself from hearing the excise policy case.