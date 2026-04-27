‘Won’t appear in person or through lawyer’: Arvind Kejriwal shoots off letter to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma

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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has fired off a letter to Delhi High Court judge, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, saying “he will neither appear in person nor through a lawyer before her”, the party said on Monday.
“I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarna Kanta. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi…,” he said.
He said he has taken this decision by listening to the voice of his conscience. He also stated he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court in appeal against Justice Kanta’s decision.
Last week, Justice Sharma had rejected the pleas filed by the former Delhi Chief Minister and five others and refused to recuse herself from hearing the excise policy case.
On February 27, a trial court had discharged Kejriwal and 22 others in the case. The CBI had then filed a revision plea, which was listed before Justice Sharma, whose roster deals with criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs.
Kejriwal and five others, including Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP’s ex-MLA Durgesh Pathak and the party’s former communications in-charge Vijay Nair, had filed pleas seeking her recusal.
Rejecting their pleas, Justice Sharma said the applications did not carry evidence, but cast “aspersions, insinuations and doubts” on her “fairness and impartiality”. “If the court was to recuse, it would not be prudence but abdication of duty, and would amount to lending legitimacy to aspersions and insinuations and doubts, and no ground for the same to exist. It would be an act of surrender… a signal that an institution can be bent and shaken,” she observed.
Seeking Justice Sharma’s withdrawal from his case, Kejriwal had raised grounds of reasonable apprehension of bias and said his analysis of the criminal cases pertaining to MP/MLAs before her court shows there are only two cases — one of them being his and another case involving a political opponent of the BJP — where the court is taking up the matters expeditiously.
Kejriwal had also cited his apprehension of bias on political lines, as well as based on social media posts, stating that he is “strongly affected and apprehends bias of this court based on social media posts which show a conflict of interest of this court”.
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