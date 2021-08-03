Arvind Kejriwal invites ideas to make Delhi world-class city by 2047

Kejriwal had said that the plan was to bring the per capita income of all Delhiites at par with that of citizens in Singapore. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached out to corporate houses Tuesday across the country to help the Delhi government launch and meet several targets under the Delhi@2047 initiative.

Launching a platform for different organisations to collaborate for the project, Kejriwal said Delhi@2047 is a project to solve small and big problems and make Delhi a world-class city in the 100th year of Indian independence.

“We don’t want a cheque from corporate houses. We need ideas, participation and expertise. We can’t do it alone, we need the people as well and the corporate sector. We saw a lot of participation during Covid. We called many groups and not one of them refused to help us. If we can deal with Covid, we can fix other sectors too,” he said.

The plan to find solutions for problems plaguing Delhi and a vision for the city in 2047 was first discussed during the Delhi Assembly’s budget session in March. Kejriwal had said that the plan was to bring the per capita income of all Delhiites at par with that of citizens in Singapore.

“I want to make clear, the target of 2047 is not procrastination. There are several problems in Delhi. We have to identify them, look for solutions and set timelines. Some will take 1-2 years, some will go on till 2047. Things like raising the per capita income to match that of Singapore and bidding for the Olympics are long term projects but providing drinking water throughout the day should not take more than 2-3 years. It should happen at least before the next elections,” Kejriwal said.

He also said good work had been done in the fields of education, health and power since 2015 but more needs to be done in areas such as roads, transport, water availability, cleanliness and pollution.

“Solid waste management is not rocket science. International tenders can be floated. We see how garbage can also generate revenue, that can be possible here as well,” he said.