Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, claims AAP; Delhi Police denies

Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu border on Monday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest after he visited farmers at the Singhu border on Monday.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Kejriwal’s residence has been barricaded completely, with none allowed to enter or leave the premises. He also claimed that the MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by the cops when they went to meet him. “Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, meanwhile, has denied all such allegations. “This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet members visited the Singhu border on Monday. After he surveyed the sanitation and water availability at the site, Kejriwal said he had not come as a CM, but a sewadar.

“I am not present here as a Chief Minister, I have come here as a sewadar, I have come here to serve the farmers. The farmers put in all their hard work and efforts and grow food for us. They are in a huge problem today, and it is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country to stand with the farmers and work for their service,” he told reporters later. He reiterated that he was under immense pressure to allow nine stadiums in the national capital to be used as temporary jails for protesting farmers, but he refused.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, social justice minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain had accompanied the CM.

