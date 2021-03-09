Arvind Kejriwal honours women trailblazers

Celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) felicitated women trailblazers and those who have worked to empower women with their achievements. The awards were presented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said that all schemes and plans made by the Delhi government are designed keeping women in mind. “In the last few years, expenses have been going up but people’s salaries have not. This makes it difficult for many women to run their homes. Delhi is the only city where people get free electricity. When this was implemented, it was women who were the happiest,” he said.

Kejriwal also referred to the government’s scheme offering free bus rides for women and added that 2 lakh CCTV cameras and 3 lakh street lights have been installed till now.

Among those honoured at the event were seven women ISRO scientists, who worked on Chandrayaan 2, and Captain Tania Shergill, the first Indian woman parade adjutant who lead an all-male contingent for Republic Day.

Others honoured include acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Shanta Balu Pawar. Pawar, also known as “Warrior Aaji” on social media, performed stunts with a lathi on stage. Eleven-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam, who was also presented an award, tweeted about her interaction with the CM, saying that he promised to make Climate Education a compulsory subject in the Delhi school curriculum.

Lawyer Mahendra Singh, who fought the case for the Unnao rape victim but later died in a car accident, was honoured posthumously at the event. Social media celebrities like Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, who make videos on topics related to women’s issues and are widely watched across the globe, were also honoured by the commission.

Speaking at the event, Maliwal said, “DCW has handled over 1 lakh cases in the last five years, attended over 4.5 lakh calls at DCW’s 181 helpline, and the Commission has helped rescue innumerous girls and women from different places.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sosodia spoke about the importance of education for women and children.