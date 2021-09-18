Arvind Kejriwal’s 10-min homework for kids to fight dengue: Keep an eye on stagnant water at home, nearby areas

As part of the Delhi government’s ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ dengue prevention campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on children in the city to take the lead in this week’s action plan on Sunday.

“Dear kids, get ready to fight dengue. Let’s do a 10-minute homework every Sunday to protect Delhi from dengue. For this, we need to check our homes and surrounding areas for any signs of stagnant water. If we do find water, let’s drain it, replace it regularly or cover it with a small layer of oil. Let’s also call up our friends and ask them to take part in this campaign,” said Kejriwal in an address.

Delhi has seen a slight uptick in the number of dengue cases this year, and the period from September to mid-November is when the city sees its highest number of cases.

According to the report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (SDMC), the capital has seen 158 cases of dengue, 69 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya so far till September 11. Dengue and chikungunya are caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water, while Anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water.

As per data collated by the MCD during the same period (January 1 to September 11), the city had seen 131 cases of the vector-borne disease in 2020 and 171 in 2019.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that dengue cases are in control so far and the government is alert and prepared to deal with any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease.