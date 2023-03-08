On Holi, Arvind Kejriwal meditates for a better India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, before starting day-long prayers for the “betterment of the country”. Kejriwal meditates for Mother India today, from 10 am to 5 pm.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had issued a public appeal to keep former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as well as former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in their prayers on Holi and sought to express “deep concern” about the current state of affairs in the country. While addressing a press conference, he verbally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “throwing patriots and celebrated reformers” such as his former cabinet colleagues behind bars while being close to business owners who had “swindled lakhs of crores of public money”.

आज केजरीवाल जी देश के लिए प्रार्थना करेंगे। 10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक 7 घंटे लगातार ध्यान करेंगे। "School-Hospital बनाने वालों को प्रधान मंत्री जेल भेज रहे हैं, खरबों लूटने वालों को Modi जी गले लगा रहे हैं। देश की स्थिति को लेकर चिंतित हूँ" – CM @ArvindKejriwal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kI3e7yHicq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 8, 2023

“I will meditate and pray on Holi for the betterment of the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival,” the chief minister said Tuesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

While Sisodia was sent to judicial custody for a period of 14 days in excise policy scam case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Jain was arrested in 2017 alleged money laundering case in May 2022.