Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr to kin of IAF staffer who died in crash, four others

The family of Rajesh Kumar, an Indian Air Force (IAF) employee who was killed during a training sortie in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, was given compensation of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday.

Kumar, then 29, was employed in Non-Combatant Employment as a cook in the IAF in 2015. In June 2019, he was posted in Jorhat in

Assam and died while on an Operational Training Sortie (Air Maintenance) in Arunachal Pradesh.

He is survived by his wife, son, parents, and four siblings. While his brothers work as daily wagers, one of his two sisters was given a job as a Civil Defence Volunteer.

“Two years ago, Rajesh Kumar sacrificed his life in the line of duty while serving the nation. We are extending a ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 crore to help his family. Even though this society can in no manner compensate for their loss, we hope this small gesture will bring them strength. We have helped one of his sisters get employment in Civil Defence and the other will also be provided with a job opportunity,” Kejriwal said.

The government also extended compensation to the families of ACP Sanket Kaushik of the Delhi Police, Constable Vikas Kumar of the Delhi Police, Civil Defence Volunteer Parvesh Kumar and IAF Squadron Leader Meet Kumar on Friday.

In July 2020, ACP Kaushik was checking vehicles on the service lane near Rajokri when he died after being hit by a mini truck. Constable Kumar was on picket duty near Outer Ring Road on September 15, 2016, when he was hit by a speeding car. He was injured and finally succumbed 15 days later.

Civil Defence Volunteer Kumar was also hit by a speeding vehicle while on duty in September 2020 and died.

Squadron Leader Meet Kumar, meanwhile, died in July 2018 when the MiG-21 he was flying crashed during an operational flight in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty’s family will also be handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore Sunday. He died in Arunachal Pradesh while on an air maintenance mission in 2019.