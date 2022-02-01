Arvind Kejriwal hands over cheques to farmers hit by unseasonal rain

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday handed over compensation cheques to farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains last October. The government has set aside Rs 55.35 crore for 45,000 villagers at present.

“Right after we came to power, a group of farmers told me how the unseasonal rains had destroyed their crops… We immediately announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre. The amount was transferred within 2-3 months… Now, in October last year, a similar situation transpired. We have again started providing compensation at Rs 20,000 per acre… The logic is simple: if a farmer has faced less than 70% of the damage, the government will pay at the rate of 70%. If more than 70% we’ll pay 100%. Since we made the announcement, our teams have been surveying the on-ground damage… Unlike other states that have the audacity to hand over Rs 10-20 as compensation to insult farmers, the Delhi government is paying a very respectable amount. A lot of these cheques are over Rs 2-3 lakh,” he said.

Unseasonal rains in January have also damaged the mustard crop in several areas in the city. Kejriwal said a survey to assess loss to the crop will be started soon to fix compensation.