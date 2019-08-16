Arvind Kejriwal: From October 29, women get free rides on buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses will be free for women from October 29, while delivering the last Independence Day speech of his term at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday. “As a Raksha Bandhan gift for women, I would like to announce that our sisters and daughters would be able to ride for free on DTC and cluster buses from Bhai Dooj, which will ensure their safety. With this move, our sisters will be able to fulfil their dreams because they have to travel long distances for their studies and work,” he said.

Kejriwal, who had announced free rides for women in public transport in June, also said his government is working to provide free rides for women in the Delhi Metro.

“Some people oppose our scheme saying that everything is being made free. I want to tell them that I am not splurging or stealing money. I am working hard and ensuring a corruption-free system through which we save money,” he said.

Stating that he was being questioned by many on grounds of gender equality, the CM said: “Women account for only 11% of Delhi’s working population, while around 90% are men. Currently, only 30% of women and 70% of men travel in buses and Metro trains. Our free ride scheme will significantly help women realise their dreams.”

A government official said the proposal will soon be tabled before the Cabinet for approval.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, three Delhi Police officers were selected for the President’s Police Medals for distinguished services, and 16 police officers for meritorious services.