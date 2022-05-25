Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 e-buses, says fleet will get bigger by end of this year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses on Tuesday at IP depot and said the city will get 150 more e-buses by next month and another 1,500 by the end of this year. Each bus is estimated to cut 0.33 million tonnes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in its life span of 10 years.

“I am extremely happy today and I hope so are Delhiites on this occasion. As many as 150 new e-buses, noiseless with good air-conditioning systems, will hit the roads today. Unlike these, the ACs of the DTC buses I used to travel in during my protesting days barely worked,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating the buses.

The CM along with transport minister Kailash Gahlot, Transport Secretary Ashish Kundra and senior officials from the Delhi Transport Department and the government then took a ride from IP depot to Rajghat depot.

Apart from these 150 buses, the AAP government will also induct around 600-700 CNG buses. “Our target is to induct 2,000 e-buses and make the capital greener. Since the manufacturing of e-buses is low, we are planning to procure CNG buses to meet the requirement,” said Kejriwal.

With the inauguration of these e-buses, the total number of buses in Delhi’s fleet has risen to 7,205, making it “the highest in the history of Delhi,” said the CM, adding that Delhi requires 11,000 buses in the city, and the government is on a mission to achieve the target.

“I believe we mark a milestone in Delhi’s ongoing battle with pollution today. The Delhi government is planning to spend Rs 1,862 crore on this project over the next 10 years along with 150 crores that we will receive from the central government, for which we are grateful.”

Three new EV charging depots, costing around Rs 150 crore, were also inaugurated on Tuesday with 80 charging stations and 25 fast chargers.

According to a senior transport official, these e-buses are purchased under the central government’s FAME-II scheme. “The centre has set Rs 55 lakh per bus and so far we have received funds for 20 per cent of the total buses inducted. The Delhi government will bear Rs 2,000 crore including operational costs. These buses are being purchased under the OPEX model, wherein the manufacturer produces the bus and maintains it for 10 years and the government pays it in installments.”

The AAP government has also given three-day free rides to all commuters through a campaign called ‘I ride e-bus’.

The government also announced a public contest under which commuters have to click a selfie of their ride and post it on social media, from which three entries will get a chance to win an iPad.