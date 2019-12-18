Arvind Kejriwal: Everyone knows who is capable of instigating riots in country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday accused the “Opposition” of deliberately spreading violence in the national capital as the AAP is “on course for a big win” in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Without taking any name, Kejriwal said everyone knows who holds the capacity to instigate riots in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today, it has become clear that the AAP is on course to win the Delhi polls, with a landslide margin. The speculations are mainly about whether the AAP will win 60 or all the 70 seats. Aise mai, jaan bujhke vipaksh dwara hingsa phelayi jaa rahi hai Delhi ke jagah jagah (In such a situation, the Opposition is deliberately spreading violence in many parts of Delhi).”

“Sab jaante hai kaun kara raha hai. Is desh ke andar dange kaun kara sakta hai, aur kiski taakat hai dange karane ki, ye mujhe kehne ki zaroorat nahi (Everyone knows who is behind this. I don’t need to speak who can instigate riots in this country, and who has the power to do it),” he added.

Kejriwal recalled that Delhi had witnessed a similar situation before the 2015 Assembly elections, when east Delhi’s Trilokpuri and outer Delhi’s Bawana had been the sites of law and order disturbances. He appealed the people to respond to such incidents through their mandate.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi to defeat all such forces, maintain peace, and resist all such attempts. We will have to respond to all such attempts during elections. A deliberate attempt is being made…they are issuing one statement everyday that the AAP is doing all this. Why will the AAP do this? What will the AAP gain out of this? Who benefits from this? It is clear that whoever stands to benefit is instigating riots,” he said.

He also said that while everyone has the right to protest, they should be peaceful and stay within the parameters of the Constitution and that “no one can be allowed to indulge in violence.”

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the AAP has 62 seats, BJP four and remaining are vacant.

Kejriwal’s comments come amid violent protests in the national capital over the new citizenship law. Several organisations, political leaders and university students have taken to the streets in the last few days to protest the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament and to condemn the brutality of the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

On Tuesday, a protest held by over 3,000 people in New Seelampur turned violent as some from the crowd pelted the police with bricks and stones and vandalised two buses. The police retaliated with lathicharge and teargas.

Alok Kumar, Joint CP, East, said: “Over 3,000 people were marching towards Seelampur. Our teams were there and had put barricades. We tried to stop them and told them to conduct a peaceful protest. For around 45 minutes, they were there, but when the crowd dispersed, a few of the men started pelting stones at policemen. We used teargas and pushed the protesters back. They destroyed two buses, a few bikes and also broke the windows of a Rapid Action Force vehicle… this lasted for an hour, after which we took the help of locals. People from mosques, madrasas and RWAs appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. Some policemen were also injured.”

