Arvind Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price for covid tests in Delhi’s private labs

Delhi has witnessed a drop in its covid cases over the last few days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital. Responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said orders for this will be issued immediately.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

“I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs,” Kejriwal tweeted.

I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2020

The Chief Minister’s intervention comes days after being pulled by the High Court, the Supreme Court on the steps taken by the government to control the infections in the capital.

Calling the situation alarming, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, last week asked the Delhi government about the protocols in place to bring down the number of attendees at weddings to 50. “How are the rules being enforced and what are the protocols in place to implement it, as a lot of weddings are held during this time of the year?” the bench asked.

When the Delhi government submitted that it had increased RT/PCR tests to 40,000 per day, the HC said this happened only after loss of lives and a lot of prodding by the court.

Delhi has witnessed a drop in its covid cases over the last few days. The city reported 4,906 cases and 68 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,66,648 and toll to 9,066

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd