‘Bhagwan ji ne kaha…’: Arvind Kejriwal after visiting Hanuman temple on eve of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister wrote about his temple visit on Twitter. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi Chief Minister wrote about his temple visit on Twitter. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. After his visit to the temple, Kejriwal tweeted, “Sought blessings of Hanumanji at the ancient Hanuman temple at CP. I prayed for the progress of the country and Delhi. Bhagwan ji (God) said— ‘You are doing good work. Continue serving people like this. Leave the outcome to me, all will be fine.”

CP के प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर जाकर हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद लिया। देश और दिल्ली की तरक़्क़ी के लिए प्रार्थना की। भगवान जी ने कहा – “अच्छा काम कर रहे हो। इसी तरह लोगों की सेवा करते रहो। फल मुझ पर छोड़ दो। सब अच्छा होगा।” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2020

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had urged BJP leaders to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ while terming BJP leaders “farzi (fake) Hindus” before campaigning ended in Delhi.

“I request all BJP leaders to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. It will grant a calm and peaceful mind and the tone and tenor of their speech will develop discipline and restraint. Wo farzi Hindu hain saare, unko Hanuman Chalisa nahi aati, unko Bhagavad Gita nahi aati, unko kuch nahi aati, kewal gaali galoch aati hai. Everyone should read the Hanuman Chalisa, it helps calm the mind,” the AAP leader said. Earlier in the week, AAP circulated a video of the party convenor reciting Hanuman Chalisa on a TV show.

BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari also visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples to offer prayers. “I prayed for the happiness of people of Delhi and sought blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their vote judiciously,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8, whereas the counting will take place on Tuesday i.e. February 11, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd