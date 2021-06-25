‘Fought for the breath of my two crore people’: Arvind Kejriwal on ‘exaggerated oxygen need’ report

Amid a war of words between the BJP and AAP over a report that said the Delhi government “exaggerated” oxygen requirement during the second wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that his only “crime” was that he “fought for the breath of two crore people”.

“My crime–I fought for the breath of my two crore people. When you were doing an election rally, I was awake all night arranging for oxygen. I fought, pleaded to get oxygen for people,” CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. “People have lost their loved ones due to lack of oxygen. Don’t call them liars, they are feeling so bad.”

मेरा गुनाह-मैं अपने 2 करोड़ लोगों की साँसों के लिए लड़ा जब आप चुनावी रैली कर रहे थे, मैं रात भर जग कर Oxygen का इंतज़ाम कर रहा था। लोगों को ऑक्सिजन दिलाने के लिए मैं लड़ा, गिड़गिड़ाया लोगों ने ऑक्सिजन की कमी से अपनों को खोया है। उन्हें झूठा मत कहिए, उन्हें बहुत बुरा लग रहा है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2021

His reaction came after the BJP accused Kejriwal of “heinous crime” and “criminal negligence”. The BJP intensified the attack on the Kejriwal-led government after a sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court to audit oxygen consumption in the national capital’s hospitals said that the Delhi government “exaggerated” consumption of the life-saving gas.

The five-member panel, headed by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, said that during the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government had made claims for allocation of 700 MT of oxygen on April 30 using a “wrong formula”.

Hitting back at the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the said report “being shared by the BJP was drafted at its party headquarters”.

“One purported report is being quoted as having said that Delhi’s oxygen demand was inflated. There is no such report. The report being shared by the BJP does not exist at all. They are lying. The members of the panel we spoke to are saying that they have not signed or approved any report. The matter is sub-judice and one should not play politics over issues that are in court,” Sisodia said during a webcast.

He added, “Delhi faced a severe shortage of oxygen during the peak of the second wave in April. Oxygen management was the Centre’s responsibility. They are not actually abusing Kejriwal. Through their claims, they are targeting those who lost their loved ones due to lack of medical oxygen.

Several BJP leaders including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra slammed the Delhi government over the issue and demanded an apology.

Calling it a heinous crime, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the report has exposed “politics” done by Kejriwal. “Imagine the amount of criminality. This is a heinous crime by Arvind Kejriwal. This is criminal negligence as the panel says he sought four times more oxygen than required. The report has exposed the politics he did to shift blame from his incompetence and failure to deal with COVID-19,” Patra was quoted saying by PTI.

