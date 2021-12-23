Preparations on for 1 lakh home isolations a day, capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily: Kejriwal

With cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 rising in the country, the Delhi government has planned to increase its capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests a day and take care of 1 lakh persons in need of home isolation each day, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday after a review meeting.

“From what we know about the Omicron variant so far is that it spreads quickly but is quite mild. The number of hospitalisations and deaths is less. We are preparing keeping this in mind. If it spreads a lot, we need to strengthen our testing infrastructure. We are creating a capacity to conduct up to 3 lakh tests a day, if needed. Now, we conduct around 60 to 70 thousand tests a day,” Kejriwal said.

Since the cases are likely to be mild, the government is also strengthening its home isolation infrastructure. The government is preparing for up to 1 lakh new cases a day. During the second wave, over 28,000 cases driven by the fast-spreading delta variant were recorded in Delhi.

“Since it is mild, we appeal to the people to stay at home unless there are severe symptoms. We will try to treat you in the comfort of your home. We are strengthening the home isolation module. As soon as you get your Covid-19 positive report, you will get a phone call from us and will be told that the Delhi government will remain in touch. Next day, a medical team will visit your home and give you a kit with medicines, instructions and an oximeter. There will be daily teleconsultation after that. The hiring of agencies will happen in the next couple of days. I have given directions for this today (Thursday),” he said.

At present, the Delhi government has enough medical teams to visit only 1,100 households a day. This will be increased to 1 lakh, Kejriwal added.

“What we have heard from other countries is that there is a shortage of manpower because there are a huge number of cases. We will have to arrange sufficient manpower. Medicine stock for two months is being created, which will be purchased within the next few days,” he said.

He also added that in order to avert an oxygen crisis like the one seen in April-May during the second wave of Covid-19, the government has arranged for 15 tankers to transport oxygen that will be delivered in the next three weeks.

“Hopefully it will not be too bad in Delhi – the serosurvey shows that over 95% of the people have antibodies and 99% people have received their first dose of the vaccine and over 70% have received their second dose too – but if there is a surge, the Delhi government is prepared,” Kejriwal said in an online briefing.