No lockdown plans for Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid speculation

Amid the surge in COVID cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the capital. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans.”

With over 41,000 cases, Delhi has the third highest cases in the country.

An all-party meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah this morning. Shah apprised the leaders of BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP on the steps taken to check the coronavirus pandemic and sought their views on the issue, a Home Ministry official said.

The meeting comes a day after Shah held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the home minister announced that the Centre would extend all possible help to Delhi. He also said that testing would be trebled in the coming days and that 500 railway coaches will be provided. A committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member V K Paul to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of tests and treatment.

Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2020

Earlier, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat had dismissed the rumors of imposing a fresh lockdown.

The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis. It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

