Arvind Kejriwal: In Delhi, contest only between AAP and BJP; Congress will get just 9% votes

The contest in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi will be between the AAP and the BJP as the Congress will only get nine per cent of the total votes, believes Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Direct fight is between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress will only get nine per cent votes,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday morning.

He also said that people have a general feeling that if all the seven MPs in Delhi were from AAP, the metro fare would not have gone up. “People think: Only AAP is fighting for the rights of people. The MPs from the BJP/Congress never think about the people of Delhi and no sealing and hike in metro fare would have occurred if all the seven MPs were from AAP,” he added.

AAP और भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर। कांग्रेस को मात्र 9% वोट लोगों को लगता है- 1. केवल AAP दिल्ली वालों के हक़ के लिए लड़ती है।BJP/Cong के MP कभी दिल्ली वालों की नहीं सोचते 2. इसलिए AAP को मज़बूत करो 3. सातों MP AAP के होते तो सीलिंग नहीं होती और मेट्रो का किराया नहीं बढ़ता pic.twitter.com/pRc2rSkV7d — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2018

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had bagged all the seven seats in Delhi.

According to a survey conducted by India Today-Karvy Insights, the BJP which won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 with a majority on its own, would fall short of the magic number if elections were conducted today. The Mood of the Nation (MOTN) Survey reveals the NDA will manage to win only 281 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while the Congress, along with its present allies, will secure only 122 seats.

