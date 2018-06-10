CBI and ACB trying to frame me: Kejriwal

Kejriwal tweeted that the agencies were “randomly picking” files from the DJB. Kejriwal tweeted that the agencies were “randomly picking” files from the DJB.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday alleged a “witch hunt” against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) at the behest of the Prime Minister and Lt-Governor of Delhi. Kejriwal tweeted that the investigative agencies are “randomly picking” files from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which he heads in his capacity as the water minister. The chief minister further said that he will be placing the files being allegedly sought by the agencies in the public domain.

“CBI and ACB started randomly picking files from DJB. No specific enquiry. Becoz now I am Min-in-charge, their effort is somehow frame me in something PM, LG n BJP — If u hv specific info, pl investigate. But don’t victimize Delhi’s people by paralyzing all depts of Del govt “I will put out in public domain list of all files sought by PM’s CBI n LG’s ACB. PM n LG shud explain reasons for seeking those files. Else they shud apologise to Delhiites for this witch hunting exercise…Sought time to meet Hon’ble LG for Mon afternoon to discuss some imp matters,” he said in a series of tweets.

The CMO did not share any further details on the issue.

