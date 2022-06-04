Delhi: For August 15, Arvind Kejriwal unveils plan to put up 500 national flags and set up committees for their upkeep

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday that 500 national flags would be installed in the city by August 15 and announced the constitution of Tiranga Samman Samitis, local committees that would take care of the flags and work towards raising volunteers for the country.

Kejriwal said 400 poles had been installed in Delhi, and out of these 200 already had flags on them.

“By August 15, all 500 flags will be hoisted in Delhi… Right now we have around 200 flags at various places in the city. When people come here they tell me that the tiranga is everywhere. Delhi is the capital of the country but now it is also tirangon ki rajdhani (capital of flags),” he said.

“I’m very happy that today we are announcing the formation of the Tiranga Samman Samiti. A five-member committee has been constituted for each flag to ensure the Flag Code of India; that it is not torn or dirtied and to repair it if it is the case,” he said.

Kejriwal said all committees should fix a time, preferably 10am, when they should come to the flag’s location with as many people as possible and sing the national anthem.

हमने दिल्ली में 500 बड़े-बड़े तिरंगे लगाए हैं। आप घर से निकलिए, हर पाँच दस मिनट में एक तिरंगा दिख जाता है। तिरंगे के दर्शन हमारे अंदर देशभक्ति की भावना भरते हैं। अब हमें हर हाथ में तिरंगा देना है। दिल्ली सरकार का नया अभियान – हर हाथ तिरंगा #हर_हाथ_तिरंगा pic.twitter.com/hl1Qzn4Hru — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 4, 2022

He also said he had two proposals for these committees.

“First, the flag is not just a cloth or a pole. It represents India and its sentiments… So my first proposal is that these committees should instil a feeling of patriotism in the local people and make them think of what they can do for the country. I appeal to the committees to prepare at least 1,000 youth volunteers for the country in their respective areas,” he said.

“I will have dinner with those committees that prepare these 1,000 volunteers. I will invite them to my home,” he added.

Kejriwal said these 1,000 volunteers would have five goals–to ensure that nobody sleeps on an empty stomach in your area, that every child in the area goes to school, that every ill person gets medical services in a timely manner, that nobody should be homeless in Delhi, and cleanliness is maintained.

He also said a list of street children should be prepared, and if not sent to traditional schools, they would be accommodated in a residential school for beggars and street children being built by the government.

“We keep saying safai karamcharis do not work, but have we ever sat with them and tried to understand their problems? We have not. These committees and their 1,000 volunteers should sit with them and ask them what problems they are facing at home… We need to respect them, support them and solve their issues,” he said.

Kejriwal also said there should be no political consideration in enlisting volunteers.

“These volunteers will not be volunteers of the AAP, BJP or the Congress. They will be volunteers of the country… When you work in your areas, involve everyone whether they are from any political party, religion, caste or class. There should be no politics in this,” he said.

His second proposal is that “every Delhiite should have a flag in their hand”.

“In a few days, the Delhi government will launch a programme called ‘Har Haath Tiranga’. Our aim is that 24 hours somebody should think about what they can do for the country,” said Kejriwal.