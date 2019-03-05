After Congress rules out alliance with AAP, Kejriwal says party has secret understanding with BJP

Hours after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit ruled out any alliance with AAP in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the move would only help the saffron party by splitting the anti-BJP vote. In the same breath, Kejriwal also accused the Congress of entering into a secret understanding with the BJP.

Advertising

“At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting the anti-BJP vote. Rumours are that Congress has some secret understanding with BJP,” the AAP chief tweeted.

At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi- Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance. https://t.co/JUsYMjxCxy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 5, 2019

Last week, in a bid to create pressure on Congress, AAP had declared candidates for six of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats. The development came after hectic negotiations between senior AAP and Congress leaders at the national level over the past three months failed to reach a conclusion.

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi would defeat the “unholy alliance” between Congress and BJP. “Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance,” he said. All seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi went to the BJP in 2014.

Over the past few weeks, the Delhi CM has expressed frustration on receiving no response from the Congress for an alliance. Speaking at a rally near Jama Masjid last month, Kejriwal had said the AAP was tired of asking the Congress for sealing a pact.

“I believe everywhere there should be one opposition candidate against BJP candidates. Hum Congress ko mana mana ke thak gaye, gatbandhan karlo, gatbandhan karlo,” Kejriwal had said.

Advertising

The AAP chief underlined the fact that Congress would win nothing in a three-cornered fight on its own and stood to gain by keeping the BJP out if it joined hands with the AAP.