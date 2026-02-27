Arvind Kejriwal’s massive dare to PM Modi after ‘honesty’ win in Delhi court

A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Following the court order, Kejriwal held a press conference where he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were devising conspiracies through fake excise policy cases to finish the Aam Aadmi Party.

He also challenged Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi and said he would quit politics if the BJP wins over 10 seats. “The BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, a polluted Yamuna, and damaged roads,” the AAP chief said.

Regarding the court decision, Kejriwal said, “I earned only honesty and reputation in my life; Modi and Shah want to deny that.”

“Many people say that after losing elections in Delhi, Kejriwal has gone missing. I am not a politician; politicians have thick skin. I am an honest man. That is why I decided to stay calm and quiet and only talk when I am proven innocent,” he added.

At the beginning of the press conference, Kejriwal thanked the judge and the judiciary, saying, “Our judge sahab showed strength at such a time. I thank all the lawyers who fought the case, including Abhishel Singhvi.”

Kejriwal alleged that agencies such as the ED and CBI were weaponised against him and said he would file an application to put an end to the ED case. He said, “When you do not have evidence in the lower court, what evidence will you show in the high court and SC?”

The case

In March 2024, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and faced accusations by CBI over irregularities under the 2022 liquor license policy. He resigned his post as chief minister after getting released on bail after six months.

The CBI alleged that private retailers were given unfair advantages under the Kejriwal liquor policy.

The court order

The Delhi Rose Avenue Court discharged all 23 people in the alleged Delhi excise policy corruption case, citing lack of evidence. Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh said there was no material to proceed against the accused.

The court discharged the case, as the threshold of prima facie suspicion was far less than the grave suspicion mandated by settled principles of criminal jurisprudence.

After getting relieved of the charges, Kejriwal told reporters outside the court, “They slapped a false case on us, but the court said that we are fiercely honest.”

Responding to the ruling, the CBI said, “Several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately.”

Alongside Kejriwal, 22 others were also discharged of the charges. Among them were Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia and former MP and BRS leader K. Kavitha, who was alleged to be a member of the “South Group”.