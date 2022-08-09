No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as Covid positivity rate crosses 17%

Updated: August 9, 2022 5:39:20 pm
With Delhi recording a Covid positivity rate of over 17% on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was monitoring the situation closely and there is no need to panic. The national capital recorded 1,372 cases as per Monday’s health bulletin, with only 7,686 samples tested – a positivity rate of 17.85%.
Covid-19 cases in the city have been on the rise for two weeks now, with 2,423 cases being reported Sunday. “Covid-19 cases are rising again and we are closely monitoring the situation. We will take action as per the need of the situation. All the cases are mild in nature. People are having normal fever-like symptoms and there is no need to panic,” Kejriwal said.
At present, 462 Covid patients and 28 people suspected to have Covid are in various hospitals. Of these, 155 are in the ICU, 118 are on oxygen support and 11 are on ventilator support, as per government data.
As reported by The Indian Express earlier, unlike the two minor surges seen in April and June, Covid-19 cases in the capital are continuing to increase at present. To compare, fewer than 1,800 cases and around 10% positivity was the highest recorded during the previous two spikes in infection. Experts said these ups and downs in the infection are likely to continue for some time before settling into a seasonal pattern, unless there is a new variant that starts spreading.
The capital also recorded six deaths due to the infection on Monday, the highest since June 25 which also saw six deaths. City doctors have said that the deaths are happening in people who have comorbidities or have been admitted to hospitals for treatment of other ailments with the finding of Covid-19 infection being incidental.
