Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi four-steps ahead of coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the city was fully prepared to tackle COVID-19, and was four-steps ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi now has 17,386 confirmed cases, more than 7,800 of whom have already recovered. Kejriwal said of the total patients, only 2,100 were in hospitals while the rest were undergoing treatment at their homes. The national capital has reported the deaths of 398 people so far.

“Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic,” Kejriwal said, while addressing a press conference.

Assuring that everything was under control, the CM said 6,500 beds were ready in both private and government hospitals and 9,500 beds would be made available in another week.

“It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus,” Kejriwal said, while admitting that Delhi was witnessing a surge in cases.

For the second consecutive day, Delhi reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday. It also added 82 deaths to its tally, only 13 of whom had died on Friday. The other fatalities had happened prior to Friday but hadn’t been counted.

The number of infected people who have died could be even more since Delhi has added only those cases where the “primary cause of death” has been determined to be COVID-19 by a Death Audit Committee.

