Monday, Aug 29, 2022

On Arvind Kejriwal’s Confidence Motion, BJP hits back with ‘made-for-media’ jibe

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said Kejriwal is orchestrating a ‘made-for-media’ Confidence Motion just to veer headlines away from the alleged liquor policy scam.

arvind kejriwalDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days. (PTI file)

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal placed the Confidence Motion in Assembly Monday to prove all AAP MLAs are with him, BJP leaders called it a ploy to distract people’s attention from ‘liquor excise and education scams’.

While tabling the Confidence Motion, Arvind Kejriwal said it was meant to prove that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ could have been successful in other states but failed in Delhi as all AAP MLAs are honest. He also alleged that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days.

Hitting back, several BJP leaders said no one asked the Aam Aadmi Party leader to prove a majority in the House and the move was ‘aimed only at staying in media’.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said Kejriwal is orchestrating a ‘made-for-media’ Confidence Motion just to veer headlines away from the alleged liquor policy scam. “Will the media play along with a scamster or will they call his opportunism out? He has no credibility left, but I’m sure the media has,” said Verma.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said the party with 62 out of 70 MLAs will bring a Confidence Motion against itself, get it passed, and then it will get it printed in the media. “What does the AAP think of the people of Delhi? Wasting public money and time. If you have to do it, then discuss the CAG report and give an account of the loot of liquor and school rooms,” said Tiwari.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya posted on Twitter, “Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise and education scams, somehow obfuscate truth. There is no threat to Kejriwal’s Govt. Question is – will media relent or wilt under pressure of ad money.”

BJP leader Sambit Patra also tweeted on similar lines and said Kejriwal was trying to ‘get hours of Free Advertisement’. “Today’s Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly is aimed only at staying in media. No one has asked Arvind Kejriwal for a floor test. There is no threat to the government. The only reason why he is doing this is to get hours of “Free Advertisement” through blanket coverage in media!”

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:10:40 pm
‘Sometimes, there is pressure to make them fancier, but certain dishes should be kept the way they are’: Chef Anahita Dhondy Bhandari

