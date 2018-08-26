Arvind Kejriwal calls on Sheila Dikshit who will undergo heart surgery ‘soon’

“Visited Mrs Sheila Dikshit to enquire about her health. She has a cardio problem and will undergo surgery soon. I pray for her good health,” he tweeted. “Visited Mrs Sheila Dikshit to enquire about her health. She has a cardio problem and will undergo surgery soon. I pray for her good health,” he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on his predecessor Sheila Dikshit at her residence in New Delhi and enquired about her health. Kejriwal said the former Delhi chief minister and veteran Congress leader will be undergoing a heart surgery soon.

Dikshit, according to reports, has been keeping unwell for quite some time now. She has a history of cardiovascular issues for which she had twice undergone a procedure to remove blockages in her arteries. Her last was in 2012 during her third stint as chief minister of Delhi when she was treated for a blocked artery at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. In 2001, she also had a bypass surgery.

Reports say that she could undergo heart surgery abroad. The date and location of departure are unknown. A three-time chief minister, Dikshit was defeated in 2013 assembly polls by Kejriwal. She went on to briefly serve as Governor of Kerala before resigning from the post in 2014. She was announced by the Congress as its chief ministerial face for the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, health did not permit Dikshit to campaign the state extensively. She withdrew from the race before the state went to polls.

