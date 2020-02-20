Arvind Kejriwal calls on Amit Shah in first meeting after elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence, Wednesday. The Chief Minister later told reporters that he and Shah spoke about Delhi-related issues, but did not discuss the ongoing sit-in at Shaheen Bagh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence, Wednesday. The Chief Minister later told reporters that he and Shah spoke about Delhi-related issues, but did not discuss the ongoing sit-in at Shaheen Bagh.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in what Delhi government officials called a “courtesy” visit.

The CM said he and Shah had spoken about several Delhi-related issues, but did not discuss the sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh.

“We had a very cordial and constructive meeting. We spoke about Delhi-related issues and the work to be done in Delhi. Both the state and the Centre have to work together for Delhi’s development,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

The meeting at Shah’s house lasted around 20 minutes and comes against the backdrop of a high-decibel campaign that, towards the end, was centred around Shaheen Bagh.

In a statement, the Delhi government said: “The Central and state governments will work together on various matters including women’s security to avoid any differences in approach, as there is a major division of power and responsibilities when it comes to the functioning of departments in Delhi. We have agreed that both governments will work together on all matters concerning Delhi, including significant issues such as women’s security.”

