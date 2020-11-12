Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet to perform Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, asks 2 crore Delhiites to join

(File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet will perform Lakshmi Puja at Akshardham Temple on Diwali.

Kejriwal said it will be telecast live on television and asked people to pray alongside the cabinet to generate “wonderful vibrations”.

Last year, the government had organised a laser show at Connaught Place to encourage people to forego crackers and get together to view the show. This year, with Covid-19 protocol in place and gatherings of over 200 banned, the cabinet decided to hold the puja and telecast it live. The CM has visited Akshardham Temple on several occasions in the past as well.

In a video message, which he tweeted on Wednesday, Kejriwal said: “Diwali is on 14th. Lord Ram returned after 14-year vanvaas on Diwali. Let the 2 crore people of Delhi pray together this year. The auspicious time for the puja is on 14th at 7.39 pm. I will be at Akshardham Temple with my ministers at 7.39 pm. The puja and chants will be streamed live on TV channels. Please pray with me at the same time. When 2 crore people of Delhi will pray together, wonderful vibrations will emanate. Visible and invisible powers will bless the people of Delhi.”

Officials said the government has tied up with some news channels for a live telecast, but did not name them.

The Supreme Court banned crackers and fireworks in Delhi this week, keeping in mind the deteriorating air quality and the threat of Covid-19.

