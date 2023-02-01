Arvind Kejriwal slams Budget: ‘No relief from inflation, unemployment; stepmotherly treatment to Delhi’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that Delhi had been meted out “step-motherly” treatment in the Union Budget”yet again”.

“Delhiites have been meted out step-motherly treatment yet again. The people of Delhi paid Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore has been given to Delhi for development work. This is completely unjustified,” Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had protested against the Centre’s budgetary allocation for Delhi since it first came into power. Allocation, it has remained stagnated, despite the Capital’s contribution to tax going up.

Kejriwal also slammed the Centre, saying that inflation is set to rise after the budget.

“There is no relief from inflation in this budget. In fact, it will only rise because of the budget. There is no concrete scheme to address joblessness. The reduction of education budget from 2.64 % to 2.5 % is unfortunate. Cutting the health allocation from 2.2 % to 1.98 % is harmful,” he said.