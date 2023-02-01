scorecardresearch
Arvind Kejriwal slams Budget: ‘No relief from inflation, unemployment; stepmotherly treatment to Delhi’

"Delhiites have been meted out step-motherly treatment yet again. The people of Delhi paid Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore has been given to Delhi for development work." Arvind Kejriwal said.

arvind kejriwal slams budgetArvind Kejriwal also slammed the Centre, saying that inflation is set to rise after the budget. (File)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that Delhi had been meted out “step-motherly” treatment in the Union Budget”yet again”.

“Delhiites have been meted out step-motherly treatment yet again. The people of Delhi paid Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore has been given to Delhi for development work. This is completely unjustified,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read |Union Budget 2023 Reactions: ‘Instead of opening colleges, enrich and empower existing medical colleges’ — here’s what stakeholders think

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had protested against the Centre’s budgetary allocation for Delhi since it first came into power. Allocation, it has remained stagnated, despite the Capital’s contribution to tax going up.
Kejriwal also slammed the Centre, saying that inflation is set to rise after the budget.

“There is no relief from inflation in this budget. In fact, it will only rise because of the budget. There is no concrete scheme to address joblessness. The reduction of education budget from 2.64 % to 2.5 % is unfortunate. Cutting the health allocation from 2.2 % to 1.98 % is harmful,” he said.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 14:57 IST
Union Budget 2023: Govt announces 157 nursing colleges but what does that mean? Jobs, just wages or teachers remain challenges

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
