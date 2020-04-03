Arvind Kejriwal: Auto and taxi drivers to get Rs 5,000 assistance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the press briefing on Thursday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the press briefing on Thursday.

The Delhi government will extend one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 each to drivers of autos, taxis and e-rickshaws who are facing financial crisis due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday. He also warned of a possible surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the next few days from among those evacuated from the Markaz Nizamuddin building, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Kejriwal said the decision to extend relief measures to drivers of public service vehicles was taken after many of them reached out to him, requesting the government’s intervention as their sources of income have dried up ever since the lockdown was implemented.

“Many drivers of autos, taxis, rural transport vehicles have been messaging me saying how they are on the verge of starvation due to no earnings. I want to assure all of them that I won’t let anyone go hungry. It’s just that we don’t have all their account numbers. So the transfer of the amount to their accounts will take around 7-10 days,” Kejriwal said during the daily briefing.

The Delhi government has extended assistance of Rs 5,000 each to 32,358 construction labourers so far, who are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The Union Labour Ministry has asked states across the country to release funds from their respective construction worker welfare boards.

The CM pointed to figures coming out from the US, where authorities have projected that there could be 1 lakh to 2.4 lakh deaths due to coronavirus. “Yesterday, US President Donald Trump said the country may record 1-1.5 lakh deaths due to the virus. So you can well imagine the gravity of the crisis. USA is the most developed country in the world. And that is why we need to abide by the PM’s appeal to stay indoors,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that by Thursday morning, the number of coronavirus cases had touched 219 in Delhi. Till Wednesday, there were 152 positive cases. Out of the 219, 108 are those who were at the Markaz gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat. One patient remains on ventilation, two are on oxygen support while the rest are stable and recovering, the CM said.

“Now the question is whether coronavirus is spreading among the masses?… It has not started spreading in Delhi… Within the next one-two days, Delhi might witness a surge as many of those evacuated from Markaz are undergoing tests and their reports are awaited,” he said.

