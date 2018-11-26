Delhiites can say their CM is honest, but can country say so about PM: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the people of the national capital consider him to be an honest leader, the same cannot be said of the country’s PM.

Kejriwal suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the Rafale deal was under a cloud. He also alleged that the Prime Minister facilitated the exit of beleaguered business magnates Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from the country.

Speaking at the AAP’s sixth foundation day celebrations at the party headquarters here, CM Kejriwal said it could not be a mere coincidence that the AAP was formed on a day the Indian Constitution was adopted in 1949. This only indicates that the party has the higher purpose of guarding the “ongoing onslaught” on the Constitutional values, he said.

“Many people had predicted our end even before we began. They had said that barring Kejriwal, everyone would lose their deposits. But the AAP went on to form the government within a year of its formation,” the CM said.

Kejriwal said the BJP and the Congress did not leave any stone unturned to create difficulties for the AAP government since the party came to power. “Rattled” by the AAP’s efforts to uproot corruption during its 49-day stint in office, the “PM took over our anti-corruption branch by sending paramilitary forces.”

“I believe God gave us 67 seats because (BJP President) Amit Shah won’t let us survive otherwise. CBI raided our ministers, police raided my residence. CBI raided my office, Modiji scrutinised 400 of our files, files cases against. Modji tried every trick in the book, but could not find anything against us. The country’s PM gave me a certificate of honesty. Today, people of Delhi can proudly say that our CM is honest, but can the people of the country say our PM is honest?” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also called upon people to compare the work done during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat CM as against his government’s achievements.