Kejriwal addresses Denmark meet via video link, shares Delhi’s story of pollution battle

Delhi signed the ‘C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration’ Friday, pledging to implement a slew of clean air policies under the watch of Special Task Force (STF) chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal made the announcement during a joint press conference at Copenhagen C40, which he addressed via video conferencing. He was denied political clearance to lead an eight-member delegation to the summit in Denmark by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In his opening remarks, Kejriwal said that he “could not be here due to unavoidable circumstances.” The organisers of the summit had offered to make the video conferencing arrangement after the developments in India, which sparked a political row.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the organisers said: “The pledge unveiled today at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen commits cities to set ambitious pollution reduction targets and implement substantive clean air policies by 2025.”

Addressing the summit, Kejriwal said pollution has reduced by 25 per cent in the national capital. “Could not be here due to unavoidable circumstances. I am glad that Delhi is now a signatory to the C40 clean air cities declaration. Over the last three years, we have made efforts and am very happy to announce that pollution has reduced by around 25 per cent. Have implemented many measures including odd-even, put restrictions on diesel vehicles, shut coal-based thermal plants in Delhi,” he said.

In his speech, Kejriwal listed the measures taken in the national capital since the AAP government took office in 2015, including two phases of odd-even car rationing policy, closure of thermal power plants operating from within the city’s limits and discouraging use of DG sets.

“When we took charge there were a lot of power cuts, which used to necessitate the use of DG sets. We have made them redundant today. Have taken up large-scale tree plantations. We also have India’s largest network of monitoring stations. All these have been possible due to cooperation from the people of Delhi.”

“We are going to form a Special Task Force in the coming days, which will be chaired by me. It will have ministers, experts and senior officers. We will monitor the implementation of measures under the C40 declaration,” Kejriwal said. No further details of the STF are immediately available.

“We were able to reduce pollution in Delhi because of the support of the 20 million citizens. Despite taking emergency measures – Citizens of Delhi showed utmost cooperation to our policies and measures. I am glad that Delhi is formally joining the C-40 summit & signing the Clean Air Cities Declaration, along with 35 other cities. We will be working towards tackling the problem of pollution, together,” the chief minister said.

Apart from Delhi, the 34 other signatories to the declaration are Bengaluru, Amman, Austin, Barcelona, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Dubai, Durban (eThekwini), Guadalajara, Heidelberg, Houston, Jakarta, Los Angeles, Lima, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Medellin, Mexico City, Milan, Oslo, Paris, Portland, Quezon City, Quito, Rotterdam, Seoul, Stockholm, Sydney, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tokyo, Warsaw, Washington D.C.

The event organisers made the video-conferencing arrangement due to the Centre declining political clearance to the AAP leader to visit the Denmark capital. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal tweeted: “On the request of the C40 Copenhagen organisers, I will join the Summit over video Will address a PC with Mayors of the world’s megacities to launch the Clean Air Declaration,12 pm IST Will share Delhi’s story of fighting pollution at the ‘Breathe Deeply’ session, 3:30 pm IST.”

On the request of the C40 Copenhagen organisers, I will join the Summit over video Will address a PC with Mayors of the world’s megacities to launch the Clean Air Declaration,12 pm IST Will share Delhi’s story of fighting pollution at the ‘Breathe Deeply’ session, 3:30 pm IST pic.twitter.com/ZXEhGyatJI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2019

Sources in the government had said the CMO did not refer to the Centre’s decision in its communications with the C40 organisers. “The government communicated its inability. But since it’s a matter of propriety, no reference was made to the decision by the Ministry of External Affairs. But they are aware of the developments. We have been in constant touch throughout. The fact that a decision was made to make the platform available through video conference is a statement in itself,” said a source.

The C40 World Mayors’ Summit is a three-day conference where city leaders from around the world share ideas on green urban development, and on ways to get national governments to act on climate issues.