Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP workers: Some upset, say real issues not discussed

As AAP leaders sought to boost the morale of party workers, many of them pointed out that the leadership was not addressing “real issues”. From “unresponsive” MLAs and constant chatter on a possible alliance with the Congress, to “problematic” stand on the surgical strikes and the fallout with Kumar Vishwas — they listed an array of issues.

At the meet, while the leadership referred to the party’s eagerness for an alliance with the Congress and the negative impact it had on the campaign, other issues were left untouched — and volunteers were not allowed to raise questions.

“A party which finished the Congress in Delhi ended up reviving it. Yes, we have to work. But for us to survive and grow, we need to learn politics also. Only work isn’t enough,” Rahul Ranjan, a software engineer, said.

Murarilal, a worker from Shalimar Bagh, said the AAP’s strength was that it was considered different from the established parties.

“I don’t understand why we were so eager to join hands with the Congress. People had every reason to believe that we are no different from other parties. If only half that eagerness was shown towards bringing back people like Kumar Vishwas,” he said.

Pranab Yadav, another worker, pointed out that the MLAs should be pulled up for the defeat: “They want chamchas (sycophants) around them. If a large majority of them are given tickets again, we should brace ourselves for another round of defeat.” Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey sang patriotic songs, as a few workers hummed along.