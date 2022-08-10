Arvind Kejriwal: AAP will be a national party if one more state recognises

Updated: August 11, 2022 10:47:46 am
After receiving state party status in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the “Broom” party will soon become a “national ” party. The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared AAP a state party in Goa, after reviewing its performance in the February Assembly polls.
Congratulating party workers, Kejriwal posted a communication the party received from the Election Commission and said, “After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared a national party.”
He further added, “I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for reposing faith in AAP.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking about ‘black magic’, Rahul hits back at Modi
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that Shruthy Daga nailed without a lifeline?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s changed?
Pune: SPPU offers free online credit courses, admissions open till August 31
Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN
WHO: Covid-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable
Explained: What is Maharashtra’s TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Telangana: Godavari water level nearing danger mark, residents on alert
Delhi to witness overcast skies, very light rainfall today
The Right Choice | B.Sc Nursing and B.Pharma: Experts outline key differences
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film