Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP’s protest rally against Centre over targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would address a protest rally against the Centre at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday in the wake of targeted killings and reported exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley has witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including that of police officials, teachers and sarpanches, since January this year. The AAP alleged that targeted killings happen due to the incompetence and failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Friday that Kashmiri Pandits are being killed almost every day in the valley and the numbers are increasing. “The number of killings of Kashmiri Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits and government employees (being killed) has drastically shot up in the valley; people are fleeing fearing the consequences,” Bhardwaj said.

“…Since January 2022, there have been 18 targeted killings in Kashmir; seven murders in May alone. 35 people were killed in 2021; whereas 18 civilians and 15 security personnel have been killed from January 2022 to May 2022. On May 23, Kashmiri Hindus had threatened to resign en-masse in fear of the current situation… Large scale exodus evident at the Kashmir airport; people fleeing Kashmir with families and all their belongings,” he said.

“The Centre’s policy on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits has proven to be a colossal failure and the AAP vehemently condemns its failure and incompetence in providing safety to Kashmiri Pandits,” said AAP functionaries.

“The Centre’s policies on the situation of Kashmir have just fallen flat today. We’re witnessing a huge policy failure. The Aam Aadmi Party aims to register its protest against the failure of the Central government in Kashmir at every possible level. The AAP will hold a massive protest at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday, June 5, at 11 am to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits and speak out against the Centre’s incompetence,” Bharadwaj said.