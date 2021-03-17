CM Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP protest against introduction of NCT Bill

The top brass of the Aam Aadmi Party will be out on the streets on Wednesday to protest against the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Parliament.

The Bill seeks to redefine the relationship between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor, reducing the autonomy of the elected government. The rationale behind introducing the Bill is to bring Delhi on a par with other Union Territories, the Centre said.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said several party leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

“The BJP-ruled Central government is once again trying to rob the elected government of Delhi of its powers. The BJP lost poorly in assembly elections and did not win any seats in the recently concluded MCD by-elections. Owing to the growing popularity of the AAP even in Gujarat and the acknowledgement of its successful governance model by people, the BJP-ruled Centre has conspired to limit an elected government’s powers. It is also attempting to overturn the judgment of a Constitution bench, all to restrict the powers of the Delhi government and to stifle its growth,” Rai said.

Rai said that before the Supreme Court order, the Union Home Ministry had tried to scuttle Delhi government’s powers.

“All powers were submitted to the L-G, every file would have to be routed via L-G House, which led to several files being stalled, being delayed,” he said.



The Delhi Congress, too, is planning to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today. Calling it a “black Bill”, former Parliamentary Secretary to the Delhi Chief Minister, Anil Bhardwaj, said the Congress opposed the Bill as it was an assault on the powers of the elected Government and the people’s will.

Delhi BJP, meanwhile, claimed that if passed, the amendments would not curtail the power of the elected government but bring “better coordination” between the Centre and the state. “AAP knew it was contesting elections for a Union Territory and not a full state. If Kejriwal wants to be CM with all powers he should contest from a full-fledged state,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.