scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal’s latest allegation: ‘BJP has set aside Rs 800 crore to buy 40 MLAs’

"They have kept 800 crores to bring down the Delhi government - 20 crores per MLA," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "The country wants to know. Whose are these 800 crores, where are they kept?"

AAP MLAs, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, at Rajghat on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had set aside Rs 800 crore to topple the Delhi government, by buying 40 MLAs for Rs 20 crore each. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member House, while BJP has eight legislators.

“They have kept Rs 800 crore to bring down the Delhi government — Rs 20 crore per MLA,” Kejriwal said on Twitter. “The country wants to know, The country wants to know, whose money is it and where is it kept? None of our MLAs will break. The government is stable. The good work in Delhi will continue.”

Earlier this morning, all AAP MLAs met at Kejriwal’s residence to formulate a strategy to counter the alleged efforts by the BJP to buy MLAs. Later, party leaders went to Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to “pray for the failure of the BJP’s Operation Lotus”.

At Rajghat, Kejriwal said nothing was recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its raid at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence earlier this week. “Even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia’s residence were searched by the CBI, but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI’s raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister’s post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister’s post,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also said there was no danger to the Delhi government and all AAP MLAs had reiterated their commitment to the party and the people.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

In response to AAP’s allegations, BJP MP Parvesh Verma accusing the party of “polluting Rajghat”. He said, “Our karyakartas will have to cleanse it with Ganga jal.” Verma refused to comment on the AAP’s claims that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:18:08 pm
Next Story

Mumbai man attacks employer with knife after being asked to find another job

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement