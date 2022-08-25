Arvind Kejriwal’s latest allegation: ‘BJP has set aside Rs 800 crore to buy 40 MLAs’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had set aside Rs 800 crore to topple the Delhi government, by buying 40 MLAs for Rs 20 crore each. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member House, while BJP has eight legislators.

“They have kept Rs 800 crore to bring down the Delhi government — Rs 20 crore per MLA,” Kejriwal said on Twitter. “The country wants to know, The country wants to know, whose money is it and where is it kept? None of our MLAs will break. The government is stable. The good work in Delhi will continue.”

दिल्ली सरकार गिराने के लिए इन्होंने 800 करोड़ रखे हैं- प्रति MLA 20 करोड़, 40 MLA तोड़ना चाहते हैं देश जानना चाहता है। ये 800 करोड़ किसके हैं, कहाँ रखे हैं? हमारा कोई MLA नहीं टूट रहा। सरकार स्थिर है।दिल्ली में चल रहे सभी अच्छे काम जारी रहेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2022

Earlier this morning, all AAP MLAs met at Kejriwal’s residence to formulate a strategy to counter the alleged efforts by the BJP to buy MLAs. Later, party leaders went to Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to “pray for the failure of the BJP’s Operation Lotus”.

At Rajghat, Kejriwal said nothing was recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its raid at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence earlier this week. “Even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia’s residence were searched by the CBI, but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI’s raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister’s post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister’s post,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also said there was no danger to the Delhi government and all AAP MLAs had reiterated their commitment to the party and the people.

In response to AAP’s allegations, BJP MP Parvesh Verma accusing the party of “polluting Rajghat”. He said, “Our karyakartas will have to cleanse it with Ganga jal.” Verma refused to comment on the AAP’s claims that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs.