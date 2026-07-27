Elevated corridor proposed on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg to ease congestion, feasibility study underway

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the proposed project is expected to provide “a signal-free corridor along one of South Delhi’s busiest stretches, significantly reducing travel time for commuters”. (File)

To ease congestion at one of South Delhi’s busiest stretches, the Public Works Department (PWD) earlier this week moved ahead to gauge if an elevated corridor should be built on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg.

The said corridor is a key arterial route connecting Mahipalpur and Mehrauli with Outer Ring Road. However, heavy traffic, multiple intersections and local movement result in persistent congestion, especially during the peak hours. Officials said that the proposed elevated corridor is intended to segregate traffic and thus provide substantial relief to nearby road networks.

On July 20, the PWD approved a budget of nearly Rs 2 crore for a detailed feasibility study of the proposed elevated road. The proposal followed a decision taken at a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the Chief Minister on March 10, during which the PWD was directed to engage a consultant for feasibility studies of elevated corridors to reduce traffic congestion in South Delhi.