State Teachers’ Awards 2022 | Arts teacher, economics lecturer to school heads: Meet 6 of 118 recipients

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Delhi government felicitated 118 teachers with the State Teachers’ Award at Thyagaraj Stadium Monday in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the field of education.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who presided over the ceremony, said: “Teachers play an important role in nation building. They influence thousands of lives with their work and are considered role models by their students.”

The recipients included special educators, art and music teachers, librarians, sports teachers, school principals, and vice principals. The Indian Express spoke to some of the recipients:

Rohit Upadhyay, ‘Mentor teacher, Chandra-shekhar Azad Government Boys Senior Secondary School, New Friends Colony.

Upadhyay explained that his Mentor-Teacher programme (MT) is an initiative by the Delhi government to enable teachers, who are willing to “step out of their comfort zone, to contribute directly to the education sector”. He received the award under this category. During the pandemic, Upadhyay undertook initiatives to aid in the transition from offline to online mode of education. “One of my initiatives is “Let’s talk Education”. We used to go live on Facebook and YouTube, where different teachers, educationists, and education technology experts were invited to discuss how different platforms can be utilised best for imparting education.” He said his initiative helped in the transition from “blackboard to blogboard”.

Sarita Batra, Principal, RPVV Shalimar Bagh School

Batra also heads the School of Specialised Excellence in Shalimar Bagh that is specialised in STEM. She had represented the Directorate of Education as its ambassador for an Asia Pacific conference held in Yokohama, Japan. She also curated a ‘Communicative English’ programme in collaboration with Trinity College, London, and the British Council. She is leading the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Programme in Northwest district. On her favourite aspect of being a teacher, she said, “The best aspect of this profession is the children. I go to school every morning, and I feel young again.”

Subedar Yadav, Head, Government Boys’ Senior Secondary, BH Block Shalimar Bagh

Advertisement

Yadav, who started his career as the HoS four years ago, has helped improve results of the school during his tenure. “When I arrived here, the education left much to be desired, but with the help of the Delhi government, we lifted the school from its dire condition,” he said.

During peak Covid, Yadav and his team of teachers reached out to NGOs and alumni to help students. “Students did not have any infrastructure… no mobile phones, tablets, and not even internet. We got in touch with an NGO and our alumni.” Through them, Yadav succeeded in distributing phones, and tablets to students.

Anita Tanwar, Fine Arts teacher, Harinagar Ashram

Tanwar has been a teacher for 25 years and encourages her high school students to become independent artists. “I have always been interested in art, and I became a teacher to help produce more artists…,” she said. Her students have won various awards at district and state levels.

Tanwar has been part of SCERT Delhi for six years and helps build the Fine Arts theory curriculum. “I have continuously been working in the SCERT as a resource person,” said Tanwar.

Dr Nidhi Madan, Economics lecturer, Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Mubarakpur Dabas

Advertisement

Madan has been teaching for the past 16 years and is also on deputation with the SCERT as an assistant professor. She has developed innovative strategies for the Indian education system and has written an activity-based book for elementary school teachers.

However, her biggest achievement has been the development of the teacher’s job satisfaction scale, which has been standardised by the National Psychological Corporation, Agra. “It assesses if employees, especially teachers, are satisfied with their jobs, and what are the attributes of job satisfaction,” said Madan. This tool can be purchased either at an individual level or by organisations.

Vinay Kaushik, Mathematics teacher, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Vasant Kunj

Kaushik has been teaching for 16 years professionally, but her passion goes back to her school days. “I have always been into teaching. I used to love teaching my fellow classmates and clearing their doubts. I felt I had this quality ingrained in my personality,” said Kaushik.

During the pandemic, she educated herself on technologies of Google forms to create quizzes, digital classrooms, and virtual meetups. However, she has continued this approach even after schools reopened in the offline mode, to remain accessible. “I am connected with my students 24×7. They even call me with doubts at 11 at night. I would not say my school hours are restricted to 7 am to 2 pm,” said Kaushik.