Meet artist Sajan Mani, who explores the politics of food, caste through the self

Lying on a banana leaf, with a traditional Kerala sadhya spread, also offering himself to the audience, as artist Sajan Mani pondered on the politics of food, he urged them to expand on questions of political body, space, time and food culture.

“In India, vegetarianism became this hegemonic food culture,” said the artist, the morning after his performance titled Bharatiya Sadhya at Bikaner House. Emerging out of the recent controversy in Kerala over the appointment of celebrity chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri for the catering of the school Kalolsavam and providing only vegetarian food, Mani’s performance piece had visual artist and researcher Jyothidas KV narrate readings that referred to the Global Hunger Index released in 2017, and excerpts from writings of Vinoy Thomas and Kallen Pokkudan’s writings, and The Outcaste by Marathi litterateur Sharankumar Limbale.

The first Indian to be awarded the Berlin Art Prize in 2021 and 2022 Prince Claus Mentorship Award winner, the Kerala-born Berlin-based artist has been questioning existing social norms, projecting everyday realities of the caste system in India, and presenting a counter-narrative.

Based on in-depth research, his works often use his own “Black Dalit body” as a socio-political metaphor. “I am interested in the body and the concepts of time and space — the body and its limits, endurance and a black Dalit body’s existence. I’m trying to create new languages to address the idea of possible collective futures. My body is a site for the powerless, the untouchable. My performances attempt to evoke pain, shame, power and fear… I am looking for erased histories and non-archived histories of the Dalit and non-indigenous bodies. We have no history in mythology or archives, manipulated or appropriated through Brahmanical knowledge production. So, we have to also look into the land and body which is carrying memories and has layers of history embedded into the skin,” says the artist.

Through his work at the Shrine Empire Gallery booth at the India Art Fair, titled Malayalam as the Body, lingual connections are built across shores, as he explores his mother tongue Malayalam and its historical relationship to Germany, particularly German missionary and linguist Hermann Gundert, who published several books in Malayalam at the end of the 19th Century, including the first dictionary.

“Language for me is an organism,” says Mani, 41, adding, “Conversion to Christianity enabled Dalits, who were strictly forbidden to read and write, to leave repressive social hierarchies and economic marginalisation.

Nevertheless, Gundert’s work took place in a colonial context, which is reflected in the German archives that has material related to the history of Dalits from Kerala. These include anthropological photographs with colonial racist gaze regimes and postcards/letters/palm leaf manuscripts in Malayalam.”

Born in 1981 in Kannur, northern Kerala, into a family of rubber tappers, he would respond to his surroundings through cartoons. With a degree in English literature and journalism, a career in art was not on the horizon until Mani returned from the Gulf, where he worked for two years as a migrant labourer.

Working as a visual design artist in Bengaluru, he became associated with the first edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2012 as a member of the Malayalam editorial team. Writing for Malayalam cultural magazines on contemporary art, he became a more active participant, primarily choosing the medium of performances to discuss matters of concern. Turning to metaphors, much of his work is based on long duration investigations. If his two-hour performance “Secular Meat” at Sunaparanta — Goa Centre for the Arts in 2016 had him on the floor with 200 eggs, five grilled chicken and the tricolour of the Indian flag, with the chicken as the symbol of “secular” meat, in his 2014 performance Citizen Ship Burn It Down! in Vancouver, Canada, he walked five kilometres from the Roundhouse Community Centre along the sea wall to Stanley Park wearing a black dress and mask covered with handmade black paper boats to reference the Japanese steamship Komagata Maru that sailed from China to Vancouver in 1914 and was turned away, forcing 340 Sikhs, 24 Muslims and 12 Hindus to return to India.

Recording the silenced voice of the Dalits, his 2022 artist-archival project “Wake Up Call for My Ancestors” at Oyoun, Berlin, was an outcome of an accidental find. “I found a book with photographs of Thanda Pulayan women from Travancore, that led me to approach the Ethnological Museum in Berlin, which I discovered had several photographs from Malabar. The caste slavery in these is evident,” says Mani.

In his 2020 solo at Nome Gallery, Berlin, “Alphabet of Touch >< Overstretched Bodies and Muted Howls for Songs”, meanwhile, he turned to protest songs of Dalit activist and poet Poykayil Appachan — drawing lines from it several times over across the walls around a red monolithic structure. Through the performance, perhaps, he was also documenting the missing Dalit archives in the form of written word.