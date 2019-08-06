Article 370: At Jantar Mantar, a protest; in DU, sweets distributed by ABVP

Students in different parts of the capital reacted differently to the Centre’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir, from protests at Jantar Mantar to celebration in JNU and Delhi University by members of the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS.

Students from some city colleges along with activists gathered at Jantar Mantar in the afternoon to protest the move by the central government.

“We believe that Article 370 was not given as a gift, but was an agreement between representatives of Kashmir and the Indian state which has been struck down in a completely unconstitutional manner. It is a unilateral decision which needs to be revoked,” said Avali, a member of Ambedkar University’s Queer Collective.

Economist Jean Dreze, who was also a part of the gathering, told The Indian Express, “This is not going to solve the Kashmir issue… and will also lead to an intensification of harassment of Muslims in India… I’m not a lawyer but the manner in which this was done seems illegal. They cannot abrogate Article 370 without the voice of the people of Kashmir. I do not think it will stand legal scrutiny.”

Addressing the gathering, All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary Kavita Krishnan said: “The Delhi government wants that Delhi’s status be changed to full statehood. If one night, the central government comes and makes Delhi a part of Haryana, they will say that it is a violation of federalism. But does the principle of federalism not apply to Kashmir?”

At DU and JNU, though, the ABVP organised celebrations with distribution of sweets amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.