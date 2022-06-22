‘Arson attempt’ at Nadda residence gate thwarted, action against Agnipath protesters

More than 10 people reached BJP president J P Nadda’s house on Tuesday afternoon and raised slogans against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. They also set on fire a long stick they were carrying and put it on the main gate. Legal action has been taken against them, police said.

Special CP (southern zone) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “Around 10-12 persons reached the residence at Moti Lal Nehru Marg. They were shouting slogans and carrying a long stick with some inflammable material. They put the material on fire and put the burning material on the entrance gate. However, security personnel came out and thwarted the incident. Suitable legal action is being taken against those mischievous elements.”

Hooda further said that on June 20, an application was received from the Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), for grant of permission to hold a ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar. “The programme was to be held against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and the appearance of Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The permission was granted subject to the condition that only 1,000 party workers will be allowed at the protest site. But instead of holding the dharna at Jantar Mantar, the protestors assembled at AICC headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and marched out in the form of a procession in violation of the prohibitory orders promulgated under section 144 CrPC in force,” he said.

Hooda said that 197 persons, including 18 MPs, were detained to maintain public order in the area. “Police personnel maintained utmost restraint and preserved peace but while detaining the congress workers in order to maintain law and order, one of the protestors, Netta D’Souza, president of the All India Mahila Congress, obstructed and assaulted police personnel on duty and spat on them, for which criminal case is being registered under appropriate sections of law,” he said.