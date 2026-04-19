Arsha drew cars, Fatema the globe: Artwork by kids killed in Iran school bombing come to Delhi

A panel in the exhibition, 'Minab Children Still Draw the Sun', read: 'These are drawings that have been brought out from beneath the rubble of a school in Minab...'

“I love my mother a lot. I miss her when I go to school. My father drops me to school” — these sentences in Persian feature in a drawing of a heart connected by two flowers, roughly shaded in red with a yellow centre.

Another drawing, this one by six-year-old Arsha Mirani, shows two cars colored in blue, red, orange and pink. A sun shines above, with three hearts on the right. It, too, has a small message in Persian: ‘the sun is yellow… Arsha has a car and mother is cooking food’.

The two drawings are among 28 photos on display at the Iran Embassy in Delhi, drawn by young children who were killed when a missile destroyed their school in Southern Iran’s Minab on February 28 — the day the Iran-US-Israel war broke out.