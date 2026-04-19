Arsha drew cars, Fatema the globe: Artwork by kids killed in Iran school bombing come to Delhi

The Embassy is displaying them in an exhibition, 'Minab Children Still Draw the Sun’

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiApr 19, 2026 01:47 AM IST
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“I love my mother a lot. I miss her when I go to school. My father drops me to school” — these sentences in Persian feature in a drawing of a heart connected by two flowers, roughly shaded in red with a yellow centre.

Another drawing, this one by six-year-old Arsha Mirani, shows two cars colored in blue, red, orange and pink. A sun shines above, with three hearts on the right. It, too, has a small message in Persian: ‘the sun is yellow… Arsha has a car and mother is cooking food’.

The two drawings are among 28 photos on display at the Iran Embassy in Delhi, drawn by young children who were killed when a missile destroyed their school in Southern Iran’s Minab on February 28 — the day the Iran-US-Israel war broke out.

The artworks were recovered from school bags, buried beneath the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school, by Red Crescent rescue teams. It was then scanned and emailed to the Iranian Embassy.

The Embassy is displaying them in an exhibition, ‘Minab Children Still Draw the Sun’. The scanned paintings are torn and smudged — signs of the horror witnessed that day when 160 children, aged between 5 to 7 years, died.

Visitors, wearing white and black turbans and long buttoned tunics under sleeveless outer cloaks, sob as they look at the drawing of a Mercator globe by Fatema Rahdar, with oceans coloured in blue and continents in green.

A panel in the exhibition read: “These are drawings that have been brought out from beneath the rubble of a school in Minab… pages that were recovered through the efforts of the Red Crescent rescue teams, and have been recovered only to the extent that they can be seen… Children in no war should be victims; yet in every war, many worlds collapse with their extinguishing.”

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Photographs show rows of graves of the children and coffins wrapped in the national flag, carried on the shoulders of those grieving.

According to sources in the Embassy, medicines worth 2.5 million euros, which were stocked where the exhibition is being held, have been sent to Iran in three phases. All these medicines were purchased from donations by Indians. The fourth phase of medicines will also be sent shortly, sources said.

 

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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