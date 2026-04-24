Arrested rapist Rahul Meena orders chicken curry & rotis right after hotel check-in

Rahul Meena, the primary suspect in the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter, is being taken by Police to be produced before Delhi’s Saket Court, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: ANI)

Hours after allegedly raping and killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Southeast Delhi, 23-year-old Rahul Meena checked into a hotel in Dwarka. He had booked a room for Rs 2,000 and first ordered a T-shirt via a quick commerce app, followed by chicken curry and rotis, sources said.

During questioning, he told the police that after the crime and robbing the victim, he exited her building, entered Astha Kunj park, dumped her iPhone in a dustbin, and decided to hire a cab.

He hired a private cab for the Palam railway station, and the driver asked him to pay Rs 600. “At around 8.17 am, he reached the station, but till that time, he missed his train. He later hired an auto-rickshaw and reached a hotel in Dwarka where he had booked a room for Rs 2,000 till 6.30 pm. He told police that while the room rental was Rs 1,500, the hotel staff took Rs 500 more, because he did not have any identification documents,” the source added.