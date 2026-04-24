Arrested rapist Rahul Meena orders chicken curry & rotis right after hotel check-in

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 09:47 AM IST
Rahul Meena, the primary suspect in the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter, is being taken by Police to be produced before Delhi’s Saket Court, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: ANI)
Hours after allegedly raping and killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Southeast Delhi, 23-year-old Rahul Meena checked into a hotel in Dwarka. He had booked a room for Rs 2,000 and first ordered a T-shirt via a quick commerce app, followed by chicken curry and rotis, sources said.
During questioning, he told the police that after the crime and robbing the victim, he exited her building, entered Astha Kunj park, dumped her iPhone in a dustbin, and decided to hire a cab.
He hired a private cab for the Palam railway station, and the driver asked him to pay Rs 600. “At around 8.17 am, he reached the station, but till that time, he missed his train. He later hired an auto-rickshaw and reached a hotel in Dwarka where he had booked a room for Rs 2,000 till 6.30 pm. He told police that while the room rental was Rs 1,500, the hotel staff took Rs 500 more, because he did not have any identification documents,” the source added.
After check-in, he first ordered a T-shirt from a quick commerce app for cash on delivery and later ordered chicken curry with rotis. “He was carrying a mobile phone with a dual SIM card, which he had stolen from the victim’s house in Alwar after raping her. He was using the phone over a WiFi connection of the hotel and was in constant touch with his cousin, who lives in Gurgaon, and was speaking to him over Instagram messenger,” the source said.
During questioning, he told the police that his cousin was sending messages to him on Instagram as he came to Delhi without intimating his family members, so family members were worried for him. “He asked him to reassure family that he was fine and would return with money. But in the meantime, a team of southeast district police reached and nabbed him,” the source added.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More