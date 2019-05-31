Three arrested, three on the run: Passerby among 2 dead in revenge killing by 6 men

Written by Ashna Butani & Ananya Tiwari

Two people, including a passerby, were shot dead by a group of six men in North East Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar Wednesday night. The incident took place minutes after a wedding procession made its way through a narrow lane in Meet Nagar and the armed assailants opened fire.

According to police, while the assailants meant to target a man identified as Govind Bhati (28) over a rivalry, the passerby, Akash (21), became a casualty as well.

Three of the accused have been arrested and police are still conducting raids to nab the others. Two of the accused are sons of police personnel.

Investigation revealed that Govind and the prime accused, Anil alias Lala, who is absconding and has four cases registered against him, had filed cross-FIRs against each other after they had a quarrel in 2016, DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A case between the two was being heard in court and the next hearing was scheduled for July.

DCP Thakur said, “We have arrested three men, identified as Aman (19), Ashu (19) and Ankit (19). We are conducting raids to nab the others.” During questioning, the arrested men claimed Govind beat Anil two years ago in public, and since then, Anil wanted revenge.

“Around 15 days ago, Govind allegedly beat Anil’s younger brother in their locality. This angered him further and he met with Ashu and asked him to help kill Govind. On Wednesday, he called all the accused to his house. They consumed liquor and went to kill Govind,” said a senior police officer. According to police, the arrested men claimed that Govind would “bully the youngsters in the area”.

Thakur said that while Govind was returning from a gym, Akash was heading home from a walk. While Govind was a resident of Jyoti Nagar, Akash lived in Shahdara. “The incident took place around 10.45 pm when the accused fired at Govind and his two friends, both of whom managed to flee. Akash was just passing through the area, and was shot,” he said.

“The men shot Govind from behind while he was on a bike with Ashish and Pramod. Govind fell off the bike. The men fired at him and then started stabbing him. They stabbed him eight times to mutilate his face and then hit him with a brick in front of everyone, but no one came to help him,” alleged Himanshu Kasana, Govind’s friend.

Ashish Bhardwaj, who was riding the bike, said he did not realise that Govind had been shot. “The men were on foot, and one was on a motorcycle. When I looked back, I could not see him so I thought he had escaped. Both of us left the bike and started to run and they kept firing at us. We managed to escape from the spot and then we came to know that they had killed Govind,” he said.

Police said the accused first killed Govind and then Akash. “The victims were taken to GTB Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. After the post-mortem, the bodies of both men were handed over to their families. Govind received eight bullet injuries and Akash received one,” an officer said.

(Ananya Tiwari is an intern with The Indian Express)