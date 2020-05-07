Arrested Jamia student trolled, DCW seeks FIR info

Over the past few days, Jamia student Safoora Zargar (27), arrested under the UAPA for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots, has been abused on social media by several people regarding her pregnancy. (File photo) Over the past few days, Jamia student Safoora Zargar (27), arrested under the UAPA for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots, has been abused on social media by several people regarding her pregnancy. (File photo)

Over the past few days, Jamia student Safoora Zargar (27), arrested under the UAPA for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots, has been abused on social media by several people regarding her pregnancy.

The Delhi Commission for Women has written to the DCP, Cyber Crime, Special Cell, to provide information regarding the FIR for online abuse, the identity of the accused in the matter and the status of their arrest, along with measures to take down the abusive posts.

“A vilification campaign is being run against her (Zargar) and her unborn child on social media and misogynistic comments are being made. It is stated that several comments outraging her dignity and threatening her family have also been made. Ms Zargar is facing the court of law and is currently in jail…However, this does not give anyone the right to outrage her modesty and abuse her and her family,” wrote DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. She has sought a reply by May 10.

Meanwhile, Tihar Director General (Prisons) has been directed to ensure that adequate medical assistance is provided to Zargar, in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and other pregnant prisoners lodged in the national capital’s jails.

