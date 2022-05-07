Day after highway drama, a fresh non-bailable warrant for Bagga arrest by Mohali court

The Mohali district court Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in connection with a case registered against him on April 1 alleging inflammatory posts in the media and on Twitter.

This comes a day after an operation to arrest him pitted Punjab Police against their counterparts in Delhi and Haryana and led to a political slugfest between the BJP and AAP. Bagga was arrested from his Janakpuri residence on Friday morning, but the journey to take him to Punjab was cut short with police in Haryana intercepting the Punjab Police convoy, the Delhi Police filing an FIR against Punjab personnel for abducting Bagga, and eventually managing to bring Bagga back from Kurukshetra to the national capital.

On Saturday, the court of Judicial Magistrate (1st class) Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued a non-bailable warrant for Bagga and posted the matter for May 23.

While delivering the order, the court said, “It is necessary in the interest of justice to issue non- bailable warrants for accused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation.”

The order also directed police to arrest Bagga and produce him before the court.

The order further said that Mohali DSP Sukhnaaz Singh informed the court that a petition to quash the FIR is pending before the High Court for May 10. He told the court there is no stay regarding his arrest nor has any anticipatory bail application been moved by him. He also informed the court that a habeas corpus petition filed by the State of Punjab is pending before the High Court, which is also connected with the present FIR.

The court was also told that Bagga had been served five notices by the police but had failed to join the investigation.

The court was told that the investigating team went to Delhi on May 6 to arrest Bagga and he was arrested from his house, with his father being intimated of the same. DSP Kuljinder Singh along with the police party also went to Janakpuri police station to give necessary intimation but no DDR entry was made by the police station, the court was told.

“When the police party was bringing the accused, so as to be produced before the court at Mohali, they were stopped by Kurukshetra police and taken to police station Thanesar Sadar. At about 02:30 pm, Parshant Gautam, IPS, Additional DCP-1, West New Delhi, came along with police force and got the accused released forcibly and illegally,” the court was told.

The April 1 case against Bagga is based on a complaint by Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, AAP Punjab spokesperson and party in-charge of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The FIR quotes Ahluwalia as saying that comments made by Bagga in the media and on Twitter amounted to “criminal intimidation… to cause violence… imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner”. Sections invoked against him include IPC 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 506 (criminal intimidation).