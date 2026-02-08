How a single arrest in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar led to fall of a massive interstate drug syndicate

The Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested seven accused from five states and seized 48 kg of high-potency psychotropic drugs worth Rs 50 crore.

A photo of syringe and drugsThe police conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (File photo for representative use).
As part of a multi-state operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major interstate drug network, arresting seven accused across five states and seizing nearly 48 kg of psychotropic substances valued at over Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said Friday.

The crackdown capped months of investigation into a supply chain that stretched from local distributors to interstate suppliers, dealing in Tramadol, Alprazolam and other banned substances. The police said the network operated with industrial efficiency, procuring raw materials, repackaging them, and routing them for illegal sale without prescription across state lines.

The trail began in September last year, when Sub-Inspector Vikasdeep received intelligence about the movement of a large quantity of psychotropic drugs in Delhi.

“After discreet surveillance, a team intercepted Anirudh Rai, 49, in Lajpat Nagar and recovered about 2 kg of Tramadol powder. That seizure opened the floodgates,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

A special ANTF team led by ACP Satendra Mohan fanned out across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and conducted sustained raids and even engaged in a high-speed chase to intercept consignments.

“Manoj Rai, 62, the alleged source of the drugs, was picked up from Uttar Pradesh. His disclosure led to Kishan Pal alias Bhullar, 62, from Delhi, from whose house 503 gm Alprazolam was recovered. Further interrogation pointed investigators to Krishan Tanwar, 42, a repeat NDPS offender, who was arrested near Chandni Chowk,” DCP Yadav said.

The same day, the police intercepted a car near the Singhu Border after a chase that ended near Narela. The driver, Manoj Kumar, 45, from Haryana, was found carrying over 5 kg of Tramadol in the boot. Raids in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand led to the arrest of Parshant, 33, and Amit, 45, and significant additional recoveries.

The police said the syndicate sourced raw materials used in the manufacture of medicines and diverted them for illegal repackaging and sale. Several accused individuals had prior ties to the medical trade or pharmaceutical companies—experience that investigators say helped them conceal criminal activity as routine commerce.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining links and financial beneficiaries of the network.

Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
