How a single arrest in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar led to fall of a massive interstate drug syndicate

The police conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (File photo for representative use).

As part of a multi-state operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major interstate drug network, arresting seven accused across five states and seizing nearly 48 kg of psychotropic substances valued at over Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said Friday.

The crackdown capped months of investigation into a supply chain that stretched from local distributors to interstate suppliers, dealing in Tramadol, Alprazolam and other banned substances. The police said the network operated with industrial efficiency, procuring raw materials, repackaging them, and routing them for illegal sale without prescription across state lines.

The trail began in September last year, when Sub-Inspector Vikasdeep received intelligence about the movement of a large quantity of psychotropic drugs in Delhi.