Day after cop dies during swing collapse rescue op at Surajkund fair, 2 arrested

A day after the collapse of a giant swing killed an on duty police officer, and injured 12 others at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the Faridabad Police on Sunday arrested the swing operator and a staff member.

In a statement, Haryana Police said a case has been lodged against Mohammad Shakir, the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company — he was responsible for installing the swings at the fair premises, said officers. He has been booked under charges that include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the law. The other accused has been identified as Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri Sadar in Meerut Cantt. Role of other vendors and associates is under investigation, officers said.