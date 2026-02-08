Day after cop dies during swing collapse rescue op at Surajkund fair, 2 arrested

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela Faridabad is continuing as scheduled

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
3 min readFaridabadUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 09:10 PM IST
The amusement ride area of Surajkund Mela has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.The amusement ride area of Surajkund Mela has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. (Express Photo)
A day after the collapse of a giant swing killed an on duty police officer, and injured 12 others at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the Faridabad Police on Sunday arrested the swing operator and a staff member.

In a statement, Haryana Police said a case has been lodged against Mohammad Shakir, the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company — he was responsible for installing the swings at the fair premises, said officers. He has been booked under charges that include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the law. The other accused has been identified as Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri Sadar in Meerut Cantt. Role of other vendors and associates is under investigation, officers said.

An FIR was registered at Surajkund Police Station under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officer, with the inquiry being conducted on scientific and technical grounds.

ALSO READ | Surajkund Mela goes on as deadly ‘Tsunami swing’, nearby rides stay closed; colleagues recall policeman who died on duty

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, 59, died on Saturday as he suffered serious injuries during the rescue operation after the swing snapped mid air and crashed to the ground. Even as he stood on the opposite side of the swing, a heavy part of it crushed him while he was trying to help people.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with safety norms at Melas and other public events. He also ordered a comprehensive review and report on technical inspection, fitness certification, and operational arrangements of all swings and equipment so that such incidents do not recur in the future.

He also announced compensation for the fair accident victims, and a government job for the deceased Inspector Prasad’s kin. “To provide financial security to the family of the martyred police personnel, one member of their family will be given a government job. All the injured will be given financial assistance of one lakh rupees by the government,” he said.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta had late Saturday night constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mukesh Kumar.

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela Faridabad is continuing as scheduled, with the district administration and Mela Authority clarifying that the operation will go on in a statement on Sunday morning.

However, families were turned away from the rides section, citing the incident.

