Arranging to bring back students from Kota: Delhi CM

The Delhi government is making arrangements to bring back students stuck in Kota to the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday. An estimated 700-800 students from Delhi are stuck in Kota, a coaching hub for medical and engineering aspirants in Rajasthan, said officials. The Transport department has also reached out to private bus operators to arrange vehicles, sources said.

“Delhi government is making arrangements to soon bring Delhi students back home from Kota,” the CM said in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s tweet comes a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed states and Union Territories to develop protocols for sending and receiving stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others.

Senior government officials said they are still developing an SOP in accordance with the MHA guidelines. “We will make an announcement only when the plan is fully ready. A half-baked announcement may trigger another round of chaos,” said an official.

Sources said district magistrates are likely to be designated as nodal officers to carry out registration of stranded migrants, after which transit passes will be issued to only those without any influenza-like symptoms.

Presently, there are close to 10,000 migrant workers in 111 schools, which have been converted into shelters.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, said they too were coming up with a plan and that those who want to go back to their hometowns will have to register themselves.

Workers who have been housed at the Yamuna Sports Complex said they were desperate to get home. Mehrushi, a construction worker, who is with her family at the Yamuna Sports Complex, said, “We want to go back to Badaun in UP but police are still not allowing us. How will we get registered or show any proof without documents? How long will we stay here?”

Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The government and Delhi Police are finalising the modalities and the SOPs. We are in touch with resident commissioners of different states in Delhi. In the guidelines, one thing is clear that all migrants and other stranded people need to get proper registration done so their movement to their hometowns can be traced and necessary precautions can be made. I want to appeal to everyone to not move out and follow lockdown guidelines till SOP is made and registration is done.”

